Rensil D’Silva on Neena Gupta’s character in ‘Dial 100’

Director Rensil D’Silva has talked about Neena Gupta’s character in the upcoming thriller ‘Dial 100’. He feels that this is going to stand out in her filmography.

“As we all know Neena Ji is such an icon. She has done so many great roles over the years and to be honest she is someone I always wanted to work with. One of the reasons you cast someone is that you want to go against the tide,” D’Silva said.

The filmmaker added: “The character is so powerful, I knew that whoever will be playing it has to be someone who surprises the audience. When I thought about Neena Ji, it all just clicked, and we are very happy that she came on board. Because this is one character where she is completely playing against her type.”

He also praised Neena’s work in the movie ‘Badhaai Ho’.

“She has had remarkable success recently with ‘Badhaai Ho’ and other projects, but I think this one character is going to stand out in her filmography because it is so different, and she has essayed it so well,” D’Silva concluded.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India ‘Dial 100’, features Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar and releases on ZEE5 on August 6.