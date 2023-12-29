Remembering Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary with these films

Today marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actor, Rajesh Khanna, who continues to be remembered as the “First Superstar” of Indian cinema. Born on December 29, 1942, Rajesh Khanna left an indelible mark with his charismatic presence and stellar performances. On this special occasion, let’s take a nostalgic trip through his top five films that have stood the test of time.

1. “Anand” (1971):

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, “Anand” remains one of Rajesh Khanna’s most iconic films. In this heartwarming tale, he played the role of Anand, a terminally ill patient who brings joy and love into the lives of those around him. Rajesh Khanna’s nuanced performance and his on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan made “Anand” a timeless classic.

2. “Bawarchi” (1972):

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, “Bawarchi” showcased Rajesh Khanna in a unique role as the ‘magical cook’ who transforms a dysfunctional family with his culinary skills and wisdom. The film was a delightful blend of humor, emotion, and social commentary.

3. “Namak Haraam” (1973):

Collaborating once again with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Rajesh Khanna delivered a powerhouse performance in “Namak Haraam.” The film explored the dynamics of friendship and corporate ethics, with Khanna portraying the role of a labor leader. His on-screen camaraderie with Amitabh Bachchan was widely appreciated.

4. “Amar Prem” (1972):

Directed by Shakti Samanta, “Amar Prem” showcased Rajesh Khanna’s versatility as an actor. The film, known for its soulful music and memorable dialogues, featured Khanna in the role of a lonely man who forms a deep connection with a woman, played by Sharmila Tagore. The emotional depth of his performance resonated with audiences.

5. “Safar” (1970):

In this emotional drama directed by Asit Sen, Rajesh Khanna played a pivotal role alongside Sharmila Tagore and Feroz Khan. “Safar” explored themes of love, sacrifice, and destiny. Khanna’s portrayal of a terminally ill patient showcased his ability to bring depth and emotion to his characters.

As we celebrate the birth anniversary of the original Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna’s cinematic legacy continues to inspire and entertain audiences. His memorable performances in these timeless classics ensure that he remains etched in the hearts of movie enthusiasts across generations. Let’s remember and cherish the magic he brought to the silver screen.

