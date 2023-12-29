Twinkle Khanna turns 49: Celebrating her fop 5 iconic films

Bollywood actress, interior designer, and author Twinkle Khanna turns 49 today, and as the versatile personality celebrates another year of life, fans and admirers reminisce about her impressive journey in the film industry. Known for her wit, charm, and exceptional acting skills, Twinkle Khanna has left an indelible mark on the hearts of cinephiles. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with a look at her top five films:

1. “Barsaat” (1995):

Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in “Barsaat.” Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film showcased Twinkle’s natural acting prowess, earning her accolades and establishing her as a promising newcomer.

2. “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai” (1998):

Starring alongside Salman Khan and directed by Deepak Sareen, this romantic drama showcased Twinkle Khanna in a pivotal role. Her on-screen chemistry with Salman was widely appreciated, and the film went on to become a box office success.

3. “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” (2001):

Twinkle Khanna displayed her flair for comedy in this crime-comedy film directed by Eeshwar Nivas. Alongside actors like Saif Ali Khan and Fardeen Khan, Twinkle’s performance added a delightful touch to the film’s humor.

4. “Baadshah” (1999):

In this action-comedy directed by Abbas-Mustan, Twinkle starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her role as Seema Singh, a tough and independent woman, was well-received. The film remains a favorite among Bollywood enthusiasts for its entertaining plot and charismatic performances.

5. “Mela” (2000):

Though the film received mixed reviews, Twinkle Khanna’s portrayal of Roopa in “Mela” showcased her ability to take on diverse roles. Starring alongside Aamir Khan, the film added another dimension to Twinkle’s filmography.

As Twinkle Khanna celebrates her birthday, fans eagerly await to see what new ventures she will undertake in the coming year, be it in the world of cinema, literature, or beyond. Happy Birthday, Twinkle Khanna!

