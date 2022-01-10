The release date of Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been pushed back

In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the makers of Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ have decided to postpone the film’s release date.

“Due to the significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. Let’s fight the pandemic together. Wear mask & stay safe,” Zee Studios said in a statement. It was supposed to open in theatres on January 26 this year, helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and centered around the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

Additionally, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Alia Bhatt’s RRR were recently postponed, in addition to ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Jersey’.

(With inputs from ANI)