Rekha recreates iconic ‘Umrao Jaan’ look for film’s grand re-release

More than four decades after it first graced cinema halls, ‘Umrao Jaan’ starring Rekha is back where it belongs, on the big screen. The 1981 cinematic gem has re-released in theatres starting June 27.

To mark the occasion, a special screening took place hosted in Mumbai, and it was nothing short of a nostalgic spectacle.

At the heart of the event was Rekha herself. She was resplendent in an ivory white ensemble adorned with gold embroidery. This look that paid tribute to her unforgettable turn as the courtesan-poetess of 19th-century Lucknow.

Time seemed to stand still as she posed alongside director Muzaffar Ali and music maestro AR Rahman.

From the ever-elegant Tabu, who embraced Rekha warmly, to Aamir Khan, who made a suave appearance in all-black attire, the screening brought together generations of talent. Anil Kapoor shared a candid, joyous dance moment with Rekha.

The guest list included Hema Malini, Kabir Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Khushi Kapoor, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more.

For Rekha, the return of ‘Umrao Jaan’ is deeply personal. Speaking about the film in past interviews, she has often described it not as a role she played, but a part of her very being.

“Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in. She lives within me, breathes through me, even now,” she once said. “To see it return to the big screen is like watching a new generation opening an old love letter. My heart is full.”

Rekha’s portrayal of Umrao, with her measured grace, aching vulnerability, and mesmerizing dance in songs like ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, earned her a National Award and permanent place in cinematic history.

‘Umrao Jaan’ is adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’. It tells the story of a young girl abducted and sold to a Lucknow kotha. There she grows up to become a celebrated courtesan and poetess.

The 1981 film is popular for its poetic visuals, richly textured music by Khayyam, and Rekha’s haunting performance.