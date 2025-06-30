Ananya Panday rewinds time with Rekha: From her arms to the red carpet

Actor Ananya Panday took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week, as she posted a deeply personal and nostalgic tribute to screen legend Rekha on Instagram.

The post, filled with both present-day charm and childhood memories, arrived just in time to celebrate the re-release of ‘Umrao Jaan’, Muzaffar Ali’s timeless classic that returned to theatres on June 27 in a newly restored 4K format.

The carousel of images included a touching throwback of toddler Ananya Panday being held by Rekha, along with a candid present-day moment from the ‘Umrao Jaan’ re-release event.

Another adorable photo featured a young Ananya smiling beside a portrait of the veteran actress, while newer images captured her in an elegant white outfit.

“For Re aunty, swipe to see how nothing has changed,” Ananya captioned the post, referring to the ageless elegance of Rekha and the unchanging warmth in their bond.

She ended the post with a shoutout to the film: “’Umrao Jaan’ in theatres.”

Fans and celebrities alike have been showering love on Rekha following the re-release of the 1981 classic.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt also paid tribute to the legendary actor. In a heartfelt message posted after attending the re-release event, Alia wrote, “There never was, is, or will ever be another like you.” Her caption, signed off affectionately as “ReMaa,” was accompanied by photos of the duo from the event.

The re-release of ‘Umrao Jaan’, announced earlier this month by director Muzaffar Ali, has sparked a wave of nostalgia. Known for Rekha’s unforgettable performance, soul-stirring music, and poetic storytelling, the film remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic period dramas.