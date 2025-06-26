What happened to the boy from ‘Salaam Bombay’ by Mira Nair? The journey of Shafiq Syed

Back in 1988, ‘Salaam Bombay!’ by Mira Nair hit the global stage like a storm, totally raw, real, and unforgettable. At its heart was a 12-year-old boy named Krishna, nicknamed “Chaipau,” portrayed by Shafiq Syed. With expressive eyes and a quiet strength, Shafiq’s performance earned him a National Award and the film went on to earn an Oscar nomination.

But after the flashbulbs faded, the boy who once moved audiences across the world slipped out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

So, where is Shafiq Syed now?

Advertisement

Born in 1976, Shafiq grew up in the slums of Bangalore. Like many kids drawn to the magic of cinema, he ran away to Bombay with a few friends, just to see if what they saw in the movies was true. What followed was a period of real-life struggle: sleeping on pavements, surviving on the streets, and eventually being cast in Mira Nair’s gritty and groundbreaking debut film.

But the fairytale didn’t last.

After ‘Salaam Bombay!’ by Mira Nair, Shafiq acted in ‘Patang’ (1994), a film by Goutam Ghose. However, the offers didn’t keep coming. By 1993, he had returned to Bangalore. He started driving an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet.

In 2009, a journalist from ‘The Times of India’ spotted him in Bangalore, driving his rickshaw, and recognized the child star from two decades ago.

Shafiq’s own journey had come full circle, back to the streets, albeit behind the wheel of a rickshaw.

But Shafiq never gave up on storytelling.

By 2012, he had found work as an assistant in production teams for Kannada television serials. Not quite the spotlight, but still close to the camera. And perhaps the most remarkable part: he wrote down his life story in a 180-page manuscript titled ‘After Salaam Bombay’.

“Hope someone will take it up for production,” he said in an interview, holding on to the same dreams that had once carried him to the big screen.

The film’s cast included legends like Nana Patekar, Anita Kanwar, Raghubir Yadav, and a young Irrfan Khan in a cameo.