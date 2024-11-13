Reel gets Real: Salman Khan’s lyricist sent the actor threats to publicise song; arrested

Superstar Salman Khan has been receiving a flurry of threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and associates over the 1998 Blackbuck case. Salman Khan’s lyricist from his upcoming film, Sohail Pasha leveraged the situation to gain fame. He planted death threats to the actor and himself for the lyrics of the song ‘Mai Sinkandar Hu.’ The track mentions the name of Bishnoi. The baffling move was to publicise his songs and put his name in the news. The case is nothing short of a film plot and the police have arrested Pasha in Karnataka.

On November 7, the Mumbai traffic police received a threatening message. It said that Salman and Sohail will meet their demise if they don’t pay 5 crores. Subsquently, an the police registered an FIR at Worli station. The message in question reads, “The songwriter’s condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.”

Following investigation, the Mumbai crime branch traced the mobile number from which the message was sent. The number turned out to belong to Venkatesh Narayanan in Raichur, Karnataka. However, the police noted that his phone did not have an internet connection. It then came to light that Narayan’s phone had received a one-time password (OTP) for WhatsApp installation. Narayan subsequently revealed to the police that on November 3, a stranger approached him in a market and requested his phone to make a call.

An official revealed that following further investigation, it came to light that the man was Pasha. He installed WhatsApp on his own phone using Narayan’s mobile number. He approached Narayan just to obtain an OTP. Subsequently, the crime branch team zeroed in on Pasha at Manavi village near Raichur.

An officer said that on questioning, Pasha revealed his intention behind the orchestrated plot. He told them that publicity was the driving force. Pasha felt that with the kind of attention that threats to Salman Khan were getting, it would make him popular if he added his own name as well.

The ‘Kick’ star was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his 1998 hit, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai.’ He received a punishemnt of 5 years jail sentence, but he later got out on bail. Subsequently, in 2018, Lawrence began threatening Salman. However, the threat’s intensity escalated in 2023 when Salman’s father, Salim Khan found a death threat letter. Following Baba Siddique’s murder, the superstar is receiving a load of threats, several of which turned out to be hoaxes.

Salman Khan’s last was ‘Tiger 3.’ Moving ahead, the superstar has back-to-back releases lined up including ‘Sikandar,’ ‘Kick 2,’ and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan.’