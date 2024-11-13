Subhash Ghai announces ‘Aitraaz 2’ as the 2004 film completes 20 years

The 2004 film ‘Aitraaz’ starring Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor was a roaring critical and commercial success. Helmed by Abbas-Mustan and backed by Subhash Ghai, the film tackled the bold issue of workplace sexual harassment. As the film completes 20 years, veteran filmmaker and producer, Subhash Ghai announces ‘Aitraaz 2.’

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pardes’ maker shared a still of Priyanka Chopra from the film. In the caption, he lauds’ PeeCee’s commendable acting in the 2004 film and reveals her initial apprehension about the film. “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers cannot forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ – produced my Mukta arts.” The filmmaker also revealed that “she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence.” “Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work. Just wait n watch.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)



In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Subhash Ghai confirmed the sequel. “I’ve heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai, the writer-director of Oh My God 2, which has been written as Aitraaz 2 now. We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film. And I must say that Amit again has a big hit script with him at the moment. I really loved it.” When probed about the subject, Ghai confirmed that ‘Aitraaz 2’ will deal with a more contemporary bold issue focusing on today’s sex life.

Moreover, the filmmaker teased that the team is now in the process of finalising the female lead. “We do have a wish list, but let’s see who will be finalised. It will be a bold role again which I am sure will get a lot of awards for the actor, as it did for Priyanka.” Ghai is confident that the upcoming film will trump the blockbuster 2004 title.

Also Read: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ becomes ‘Lost Ladies’: Kiran Rao and Amir Khan begin Oscar campaigning

Created on a budget of 8 crores, ‘Aitraaz’ racked up 94 crores at the box office. Loosely based on the Hollywood film ‘Disclosure,’ the film received several accolades, especially for Priyanka Chopra. The actress cliched major awards for her captivating performance in a negative role. The title remains a top film in her filmography. Fans await further details about the sequel.

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai has delivered several blockbusters during his career. The filmmaker-producer boasts an enviable repertoire. These include- ‘Karz,’ ‘Hero,’ ‘Ram Lakhan,’ ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Pardes,’ and ‘Taal’ among others. He founded his production company Mukta Arts in 1982.