Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at their residence here and offered his condolences.

Parsad arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit for the first time after the lockdown. On reaching Patna, he went to the late film actor’s residence in Rajiv Nagar and paid floral tribute to Sushant’s picture.

Prasad recalled his meeting with the late actor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and told his father that he was very proud of him.

He said, “Dear Sushant! Why did you leave early with so much potential, ability and intention to touch the sky, I told your father and your sister that Shahrukh Khan of the future was visible in you. The whole country is sad and my heart goes out.”

Prasad also tweeted: “Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more.”

Pataliputra MP Ramkripal Yadav and Digha Vidhan Sabha MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia were also present during the meeting.