Ravi Shankar Prasad slams TMC Govt over attack on NIA team

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government in West Bengal over the alleged attack on the officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Purba Medinipur district, where they were carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.

Hitting out at the ruling TMC in the state, Prasad said: “Is this the first time such an incident took place in Bengal? Was the ED (team) not attacked earlier? Didn’t the truth about Sandeshkhali come out (in light of the attack on the ED team)? The NIA (team) was carrying out raids against suspected terrorists when they came under attack.”

In a rerun of the attack on a raiding team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite NIA were allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.

According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Purba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday.

The sources said the vehicle in which the NIA officers were travelling was allegedly vandalised while a person was being picked up in connection with the case.

In a video of the alleged incident that was widely shared on social media, locals were purportedly seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.