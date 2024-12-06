Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, ‘Ramanya’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years. While the makers didn’t make an official announcement about the cast, leaked pictures and reports keep updating fans about the project. Earlier, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of the film emerged online. Subsequently, reports emerged that ‘KGF’ star Yash will play the role of Ravan in the film. Moreover, as per reports, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman. Following a lengthy search, the makers have finally found their man to play Lakshman. Actor Ravi Dubey confirmed his casting in a recent conversation.

During his conversation with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey revealed his association with the anticipated project. “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have the permission from the makers to reveal this.” He added, “I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast.” Moreover, the actor also opened up about his admiration for ‘Rockstar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ravi believes that Ranbir is the “only commercially viable artist of this generation.”

Moving ahead, the actor further delved into sharing the screen with the ‘Animal’ star. He said, “He is like the elder brother I never had. He is kind, warm, he is the most immaculate professional that I have ever met. This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone (is impeccable).” Moreover, Ravi reveals that Ranbir works extremely hard behind the camera to make his screen presence look effortless. “Every time he is in front of camera, you will see he has been at it.”

Meanwhile, in a previous conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, casting director Mukesh Chhabra opened up about the challenges in finding the film’s Lakshman. He disclosed that established actors weren’t up for playing the second fiddle to Ranbir so they sought a young talent. “It was the last role we cast. We’ve chosen a young actor who has worked a lot in television; he’s a lovely guy. We couldn’t have found a better Lakshman. I’m very happy that the people we’d initially approached all said no. Two or three people said no because they think that Ram and Lakshman will always have to be together. But I’m very happy with the actor we’ve gone with, this is going to be his first film in Bollywood.”

Previously, Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus announced that ‘Ramayana’ would release in 2 parts. Taking to social media, Namit shared an announcement poster featuring an arrow piercing through the sky.

The accompanying caption read, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our ‘RAMAYANA’ – for people across the world.” He added “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family.”