Dhak Dhak Trailer: Four Women Take on Biking Expedition

Get ready to embark on an adventurous journey with the upcoming film ‘Dhak Dhak,’ which boasts a cast featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. This film revolves around a group of determined women who share a common love for biking and decide to take on the thrilling challenge of a bike trip.

The film’s plot centers on these four strong-willed characters, each with her unique personality and backstory. Ratna Pathak Shah portrays a character who faces ridicule from boys for her passion for biking. Undeterred by societal norms, these four women unite and chart a daring plan to set out on a journey towards the highest motorable road in the world.

Their destination is none other than Khardung La, a renowned mountain pass located in the Leh district of the Indian union territory of Ladakh. Khardung La is perched on the Ladakh Range, to the north of Leh, and serves as a vital link connecting the Indus river valley and the Shyok river valley. Beyond Khardung La lies the awe-inspiring Siachen Glacier, adding an element of mystique to the journey. The pass boasts an impressive elevation of 5,359 meters (17,582 feet).

The film’s three-minute-long trailer provides a glimpse into the essence of this compelling story. It introduces us to the four main characters, highlighting their shared passion for bike riding and the challenges they face. Ratna Pathak Shah’s character, in particular, encounters resistance from boys who find it amusing that she rides a bike. Undeterred by such prejudices, the group collectively decides to embark on this daring expedition to Khardung La.

More about ‘Dhak Dhak’:

While ‘Dhak Dhak’ promises an adrenaline-packed adventure, it also delves into deeper themes of courage and resilience. The narrative touches upon the notion of people from diverse backgrounds coming together in pursuit of a common goal.

The film is the brainchild of Tarun Dudeja, who serves as both the writer and director. It is produced by a team of Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Taapsee Pannu. The banner is of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios. With a stellar cast and an intriguing storyline, ‘Dhak Dhak’ is set to hit the screens on October 13, 2023.

The trailer takes you on a thrilling ride, revealing that it offers heart-pounding excitement. It also explores the human spirit and the bonds that people can forge in the face of challenges. So, mark your calendars for this exciting cinematic adventure that celebrates the strength of the human will.