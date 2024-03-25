Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi host star-studded Holi bash!

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, renowned figures in the Indian film industry, threw open the doors of their home for a vibrant Holi celebration. The occasion saw a star-studded guest list, with names like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta, and Anusha Dandekar gracing the event.

Sporting festive attire, Javed and Shabana were captured outside their residence, exuding joy and anticipation for the festivities. Their faces adorned with colorful hues, they warmly greeted photographers, spreading the spirit of Holi.

Shabana dazzled in a white kurta paired with a vibrant turban, while Javed opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama ensemble. Meanwhile, Divya Dutta added to the lively atmosphere in a traditional multicolored outfit, joyously interacting with the paparazzi and indulging in playful color smearing.

Farhan Akhtar, accompanied by his wife Shibani and her sister Anusha, added to the festivities with their infectious energy. The trio engaged in spirited color play, with Anusha even extending the joy to the photographers.

Amidst the revelry, Javed Akhtar marked his birthday, celebrated with reverence for his contributions to Indian cinema. The iconic duo of Salim-Javed, comprising Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, has gifted audiences with timeless classics like ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewaar’, and ‘Don’.

In a nod to their illustrious careers, a documentary titled ‘Angry Young Men’ is in the works, chronicling the lives of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films, the project promises an insightful glimpse into the cinematic legacy of the celebrated writers.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi is ready to captivate audiences with her role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’. In a statement, Santoshi lauded Shabana’s versatility, highlighting her pivotal character in the historical drama, which also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

As the colors of Holi fade, the warmth of camaraderie and the vibrancy of celebration linger, reflecting the enduring spirit of creativity and joy in the hearts of Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and their esteemed colleagues.