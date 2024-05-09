Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Exciting news is buzzing in B-town as Rashmika Mandanna gears up to sizzle alongside none other than Salman Khan in the much-anticipated flick, ‘Sikandar’. The film, directed by the illustrious A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions and drama.

Fresh off her stellar performances in blockbusters like ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to steal hearts once again as she steps into her role opposite Salman Khan. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, and the social media handles of the production house lit up with the official confirmation.

Rashmika herself couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. “You guys have been asking for the next update, and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honored to be a part of Sikandar,” she exclaimed.

The decision to cast Rashmika opposite Salman came after much deliberation. Sajid Nadiadwala, known for his keen eye for fresh talent, recognized the perfect fit for the script. According to insiders, Rashmika was not only captivated by her character but also enamored by the vision of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for the film.

With filming of ‘Sikandar’ slated to commence in June, both Salman and Rashmika are brimming with excitement to bring this gripping tale to life. The script promises a wholesome blend of drama and emotion, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

‘Sikandar’ also marks a reunion between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously delivered hits like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. Their collaboration has always been a recipe for success, and fans can’t wait to see the magic they conjure up this time around.

As the countdown to Eid 2025 begins, anticipation for ‘Sikandar’ is reaching fever pitch. With a stellar cast, a compelling storyline, and a powerhouse production team, this is one movie that’s sure to set the box office ablaze.