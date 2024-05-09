Sanjeeda Shaikh discusses her character Waheeda in Heeramandi

Sanjeeda Shaikh is earning praise for her portrayal of Waheeda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest directorial venture, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

In an interview, Shaikh revealed the challenges and joys of bringing the complex character of Waheeda to life. She described the character as multi-layered and often at odds with herself, making it difficult to fully grasp her motivations. However, Shaikh expressed confidence that through her performance, audiences would connect with Waheeda’s emotions.

Acknowledging the guidance of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shaikh emphasized the high standards set on the set, pushing her to give her utmost in every scene. This, she said, enhanced her experience of portraying Waheeda.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, known for her roles in various television series and films, has recently ventured into the digital realm with projects like “Heeramandi”, adding to her diverse repertoire.

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” unfolds against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s. Promising a riveting narrative of love, power, revenge, and freedom, the series offers a deep dive into the cultural tapestry of Heeramandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons.

Streaming on Netflix, “Heeramandi” boasts a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

With its rich storytelling and compelling performances, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is set to captivate audiences with its exploration of a fascinating era in Indian history.