Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’ pushed? Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment responds

Lately, rumours are swirling that ‘Don 3′ makers have pushed Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani’s film. Additionally, several rumours claim that the makers have indefinitely shelved the project. These came after the makers faced backlash for their casting choices, given that Shah Rukh Khan’s stint as the titular character dominated viewers’ hearts. As Ranveer Singh took over the Bollywood’s Badshah’s role, several cinephiles expressed displeasure. Meanwhile, Farahan Akhtar’s production banner, Excel Entertainment has quashed the rumours, confirming the project is very much on track.

A spokesperson for Excel Entertainment issued a statement clarifying that ‘Don 3’ is running as per schedule. “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true.” This confirms that the filming will commence in June 2025, as planned previously. Moreover, the statement iterated that the makers are ensuring that they honour the legacy of the celebrated film franchis, promising a thrilling spectacle. Moreover, the makers are not shying away from pushing their boundaries to set new benchmarks. “With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious—delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks.”

Previously, on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Farhan Akhtar revealed his rationality for picking Ranveer Singh for the role. He said that Ranveer is mischievous and full of energy and the upcoming film’s narrative needs that. Believing the side of Ranveer to be untapped in the actor’s previous projects, Akhtar said, “Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don’t think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way.” As the conversation progressed, Akhtar revealed that he and SRK did share a couple of ideas however their ideas didn’t align.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker dropped the casting announcement in August in a tantalising video. The dimly lit clip featured the new Don emerging from the shadows as Ranveer exuded confidence, charm, and thrill. Joining the ‘Simbba’ actor in the film is Kiara Advani. She previously took to X to express her elation over being a part of the iconic franchise. “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together.”

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is bankrolling Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani’s ‘Don 3.’