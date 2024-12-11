Ranveer Singh celebrates 14 years in Bollywood: From dreamer to superstar

It’s been 14 years since Bollywood was introduced to the electrifying energy of Ranveer Singh, a name that has since become synonymous with versatility and charisma. To celebrate this milestone, the actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

Ranveer Singh uploaded a clip from his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and wrote, ‘“14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat, when my dreams became a reality.”’

Released in 2010, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ marked the beginning of Ranveer’s illustrious career. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film featured him as Bittoo Sharma, a spirited Delhi boy dreaming of launching a wedding planning business.

Paired opposite Anushka Sharma, the romantic comedy struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Ranveer’s portrayal earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and cemented his place as a promising new talent.

Since then, Ranveer has become a force to reckon with in Hindi cinema. Known for his dynamic performances, he has brought complex characters to life. From a melancholic thief in ‘Lootera’ to historical figures like Bajirao I in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’, he has done it all!

His collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali have earned him multiple awards, including two Filmfare Best Actor trophies.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ranveer’s personal life has been just as eventful. Married to fellow actor Deepika Padukone, the couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua.

On the work front, Ranveer’s recent appearance in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ saw him reprising his role as Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao. The film, featuring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and others, has generated buzz.

Looking ahead, Ranveer is ready to step into another iconic role. He takes the mantle of the titular character in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’. The announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating his fresh take on the beloved franchise.