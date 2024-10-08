Ranveer Singh calls Tiger Shroff his ‘man crush’

At the much-anticipated trailer launch of ‘Singham Again’, excitement filled the air as Ranveer Singh opened up about his admiration for co-star Tiger Shroff, calling him his “man crush.” The event took place on Monday, and Ranveer did not hold back in expressing his admiration for Tiger’s talents.

Ranveer expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This is my first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy! I’m a huge fan of him.” He highlighted Tiger’s impressive skills, praising him for his ability to “dance like Michael Jackson” and “fight like Bruce Lee.”

In a heartfelt moment, Ranveer Singh added, “There is nobody as special as Tiger Shroff, especially as skilled as him. I am hugely honoured, my brother, to be sharing screen space with you.”

The trailer, which has since become a hot topic among fans, offers a sneak peek into the action-packed world of ‘Singham Again’. Directed by the renowned Rohit Shetty, this latest installment in the cop drama series boasts an ensemble cast that includes not only Ranveer and Tiger but also Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

In the thrilling trailer, Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham, ready to confront the formidable Arjun Kapoor, who is a modern interpretation of Ram, showcasing the classic theme of good versus evil. Kareena portrays Ajay’s wife, while Ranveer and Akshay reprise their popular roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A notable addition to the cast is Deepika Padukone, making her debut in the Cop Universe as ‘Lady Singham.’ Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff makes a grand entrance as ACP Satya Pattnaik, further heightening the film’s star power.

The excitement surrounding ‘Singham Again’ is palpable, especially as it prepares for its theatrical release this Diwali. The film is ready to face stiff competition at the box office, as it will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Cinergy, ‘Singham Again’ promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience that fans will not want to miss.