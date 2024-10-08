Kareena at ‘Singham Again’ premiere turns heads in silver saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated fans with her stunning fashion choice at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, ‘Singham Again’. On Monday, the Bollywood star arrived at the event draped in a striking silver saree that turned heads and sparked conversations.

Kareena, who was joined by her ‘Singham Again’ co-stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, showcased a unique look by pairing her saree with an intricately designed corset blouse.

The saree, part of the Evara collection by her close friend and renowned designer Manish Malhotra, featured exquisite handwoven silver tissue fabric adorned with real silver zari and a zardozi border, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary twist.

Rhea Kapoor, Kareena’s go-to stylist for major events, shared the details of her outfit on Instagram, showcasing the look with stunning photographs.

She highlighted the saree’s delicate embellishments, including intricate embroidery featuring silver zardozi, sequins, and traditional nakshi work. Rhea’s post emphasized the sartorial elegance that Kareena brought to the event.

As for the film itself, the trailer of ‘Singham Again’ promises an engaging storyline with a star-studded cast. The narrative draws inspiration from the Ramayana, presenting modern interpretations of its characters. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham. This time he goes up against Arjun Kapoor, who embodies a contemporary version of Ram. The film explores themes of good versus evil, a recurring motif in the franchise.

Kareena plays the role of Singham’s wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar return as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. The film also welcomes Deepika Padukone to the Cop Universe. She takes on the role of ‘Lady Singham’. Tiger Shroff appears as ACP Satya Pattnaik, adding another layer to the action-packed ensemble.

Set for a theatrical release this Diwali, ‘Singham Again’ is anticipated to be a box office heavyweight. It is going head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The movie is a production of Jio Studios in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Cinergy.