Ranbir Kapoor to honor Raj Kapoor’s legacy at IFFI 2024

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is ready to be a memorable event, especially for fans of Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor will participate in a special session dedicated to his legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, as part of the centenary celebrations of the multifaceted filmmaker’s birth.

This engaging conversation with acclaimed director Rahul Rawail will take place on November 24 at the iconic Kala Academy in Goa.

This special event promises to delve deep into Ranbir Kapoor’s own journey as an actor while exploring the profound impact Raj Kapoor has had on both Indian and global cinema.

Attendees can look forward to Ranbir sharing personal anecdotes, discussing his creative process, and highlighting how his grandfather’s legacy continues to resonate in his work and the industry as a whole.

The festival, organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) India and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) under the aegis of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, will take place from November 20 to 28.

In addition to this significant event, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next cinematic venture, “Love and War,” directed by the esteemed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film marks a long-awaited collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali, who last worked together on the 2007 romantic drama “Saawariya.”

Joining him in this epic saga are fellow stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, both of whom bring their own unique talents to the project. Notably, while Kaushal is stepping into the Bhansali universe for the first time, Bhatt has previously collaborated with the director on the critically acclaimed film “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

The official announcement of “Love and War” came out in January 2024, generating excitement among fans with a teaser on social media that highlighted its grandeur and promised a theatrical release during Christmas 2025. Production for the film is expected to commence soon.