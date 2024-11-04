IFFI-2024 introduces ‘Best Debut Director’ category to support emerging filmmakers

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to introduce a new category – ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film’ – aimed at nurturing fresh talent in the film industry. The festival will take place from November 20-28 in Goa.

This new category features five debut films that showcase innovative storytelling and diverse narratives from various regions of India. The shortlisted films are: Boong (directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Manipuri), Gharat Ganpati (Navjyot Bandiwadekar, Marathi), Mikka Bannada Hakki – Bird of a Different Feather (Manohara K, Kannada), Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad (Yata Satyanarayana, Telugu), and Thanupp – The Cold (Ragesh Narayanan, Malayalam).

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting emphasized that these films present unique narratives and regional viewpoints, showcasing India’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

Advertisement

A jury will assess the shortlisted films, and the winner of the Best Debut Director Award will be revealed at the Closing Ceremony. The preview committee, made up of distinguished figures from India’s film and arts communities, selected these five films from 117 eligible submissions.

This year’s IFFI aims to spotlight debut Indian films, promoting fresh perspectives and creative storytelling that challenge traditional norms. By honouring these emerging filmmakers, IFFI seeks to enhance global recognition of Indian cinema and provide a platform for new talent to reach broader audiences, both domestically and internationally.