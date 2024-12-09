Sanjay Dutt joins ‘Baaghi 4’: Intense first look OUT!

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt joins with his powerful presence to the highly anticipated ‘Baaghi 4’, marking an addition to Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed franchise. The makers have officially revealed Dutt’s intense first look, igniting excitement among fans.

The poster showcases Dutt in a gripping avatar, seated on a throne with bloodstained clothes, cradling a lifeless woman in his arms. His expression of anguish and fury, coupled with the tagline “Every Aashiq Is A Villain”, promises a storyline filled with emotion and high-octane drama.

Known for his rugged charisma, Dutt’s entry into the ‘Baaghi’ universe is a bold move by Nadiadwala, who is celebrated for creating cinematic spectacles. Directed by A. Harsha, the film is expected to push boundaries with raw action sequences, staying true to the franchise’s legacy.

Since its inception in 2016, the ‘Baaghi’ series has been synonymous with Tiger Shroff’s breathtaking stunts and adrenaline-fueled storytelling. With three successful installments behind it, including the record-breaking ‘Baaghi 2’ (₹258 crore worldwide), the franchise continues to evolve, and Dutt’s inclusion aims to elevate its appeal even further.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is on a roll. Apart from ‘Baaghi 4’, he’s also working with Dutt in the comedy juggernaut ‘Housefull 5’, demonstrating his knack for delivering hits across diverse genres.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 4’ is slated for release on September 5, 2025. The film’s gritty themes, combined with Dutt’s commanding screen presence, are sure to create fireworks at the box office.