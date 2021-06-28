Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared some motivational words for her fans on Sunday.

Rakul posted a stunning picture on Instagram.

In the image, she is seen sporting a beautiful layered boatneck floral dress. To complete her look she sported minimal make-up and left her hair open.

“Your wings already exist , all you have to do is fly #sundayquotes #happysunday,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

The actress’s dairy is full as she has several films lined up.

She will be seen in “Attack”, “MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”. She also has “Indian 2” starring Kamal Haasan.