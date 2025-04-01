Rakul Preet Singh shares childhood moments with brother Aman on his birthday

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to celebrate her brother Aman’s birthday in the most heartwarming way—by reminiscing about their cherished childhood memories.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a glimpse of their bond, taking her followers on a nostalgic journey as she marked this special occasion with her sibling. Rakul posted a heartwarming video showcasing her journey from childhood memories with her brother Aman to the present day. The video beautifully captures the bond they’ve shared over the years, blending nostalgic moments with their current connection.

Sharing this beautiful clip, the proud sister wrote in the caption, “Happpppy happpppy bdayyyyy my not so little anymore piece of heart may this year be the best ever and may you get all that u desire .. dream big achieve bigger i love you a lottttttt n i will keep irritating u always have best day best year @aman01offl.”

Rakul’s brother Jackky Bhagnani also penned a heartwarming birthday note for his brother-in-law. Sharing their candid photo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday. You are kind of person who makes life brighter! Grateful for your constant chill, your big heart and jokes! Here’s to more laughs, more adventures and all the great times ahead. Big love, big hugs-have the best one, brother!”

Rakul’s younger brother, Aman Preet Singh, is also an actor.

Meanwhile, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress recently shared her thoughts on the importance of dressing appropriately for every occasion, especially in the public eye. Rakul emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and how it extends to one’s fashion choices.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, Rakul told IANS, “Anything you do in the public eye as a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility, I feel. And in fashion, I always believe in dressing according to the occasion. If you’re going to a temple, dress accordingly; if you’re going to the gym, wear appropriate clothes; or if you’re going out for dinner, you will dress accordingly. For me, I’m someone who believes in dressing for the occasion, dressing right, and enjoying your fashion within that boundary.”