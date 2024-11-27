Rakhee Gulzar talks comeback and ‘Karan Arjun’ re-release

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is abuzz with excitement as legendary actress Rakhee Gulzar makes her much-anticipated return to the silver screen after nearly two decades.

Attending the festival in Goa, Rakhee graced the red carpet for her comeback film, ‘Aamar Boss’, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy.

Draped in timeless elegance, Rakhee Gulzar shared her joy about being part of IFFI this year. “It’s a new city, a new atmosphere. I’ve attended festivals in Delhi before, but Goa has its charm. It feels refreshing—though time feels too short to soak it all in,” she said with a smile.

Her latest film, ‘Aamar Boss’, set to release in December, explores the struggles and resilience of a single mother striving to create a brighter future for her son amidst financial challenges. The movie features Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Pradeepto Ray in pivotal roles alongside Rakhee.

Rakhee’s return has sparked nostalgia, particularly for fans of her iconic portrayal of Durga Singh in the 1995 blockbuster ‘Karan Arjun’. Reflecting on the film’s upcoming re-release, she said, “The younger generation will absolutely love it, and even kids will find it delightful.”

The 55th edition of IFFI, which began on November 20, continues to be a global celebration of cinema. With over 180 films from 81 countries, the festival includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Adding to the grandeur, this year’s IFFI honors the centenary of four Indian cinema legends: Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Telugu superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and the evergreen Mohammed Rafi.

As the festival runs until November 28, cinephiles can immerse themselves in a rich lineup of storytelling and artistry.