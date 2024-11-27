KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan salutes 26/11 heroes in special episode

On the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan will honor the bravehearts who risked their lives during the tragedy in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. This tribute episode is set to air tonight, featuring two frontline officers who were at the heart of the crisis.

Shri Vishwas Nangre Patil, now an Additional Director General of Police, and Sanjay Govilkar, currently Additional Superintendent of Police, will share their firsthand accounts of the harrowing night in KBC 16. In a preview clip released by the show, Nangre Patil, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police for South Mumbai during the attacks, detailed his experiences at the Taj Hotel, one of the primary targets of the terrorists.

Nangre Patil described the chaos that unfolded after he received a call about grenade explosions and gunfire at the Taj. Despite the absence of a bulletproof vest, he and his colleague entered the hotel. “We encountered three heavily armed terrorists carrying AK-47s, magazines, grenades, and RDX bombs. I fired three rounds, injuring one of them. Their aim was destruction on a massive scale,” he recalled.

The officer also spoke of the dire conditions inside the hotel. Smoke, darkness, and damaged surveillance cameras made navigation nearly impossible. Amid the operation, his bodyguard, Amit Khetle, and another officer, Rahul Shinde, had injuries. Nangre Patil shared a poignant memory of Shinde: “He was just 21, holding his .303 rifle even in death, his eyes open, ready to fight till his last breath.”

The 26/11 attacks remain one of the darkest days in India’s history. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including Leopold Cafe, the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The three-day siege claimed 174 lives, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and left over 300 injured.