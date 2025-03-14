‘The Karate Kid’ to re-release in Indian cinemas before ‘legends’ takes over

Get ready to wax on, wax off once again! Indian movie lovers are in for a nostalgic treat as a legendary franchise is making a grand comeback on the big screen. And the timing couldn’t be more perfect – just before ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ smashes into theatres on May 30, 2025.

After nearly four decades, the iconic ‘The Karate Kid’ (1984), starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, is hitting Indian cinemas on March 21, 2025. But that’s not all! The 2010 reboot, featuring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, will follow in April 2025.

This exciting news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared the announcement on Instagram, sending fans of the martial arts saga into a frenzy.

The re-release is all part of the buzz leading up to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, where two legends – Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio – will reprise their iconic roles as Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

The upcoming film introduces a new young fighter, played by Ben Wang. He trains under the guidance of these two martial arts masters. The first trailer, which dropped last October, teased intense action scenes set in New York and a powerful dialogue from Chan: “In life, you only have one question: Is it worth fighting for or not?”

For those who grew up watching Daniel-san learn karate from Mr. Miyagi in the ’80s, this is the perfect chance to relive the magic on the big screen. And for younger audiences who were introduced to the franchise through Jaden Smith’s 2010 version, this double feature will be an epic trip down memory lane.

So, mark your calendars:

‘The Karate Kid’ (1984) – March 21, 2025

‘The Karate Kid’ (2010) – April 2025

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ – May 30, 2025

Get ready to bow, block, and kick your way into nostalgia!