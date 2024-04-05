Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ drops inspiring first look

Rajkummar Rao’s transformative portrayal as Srikanth Bolla in the upcoming film ‘Srikanth’ has left fans eagerly anticipating its release. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie showcases the incredible journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied the odds despite being visually impaired. The first look motion poster, unveiled recently, captures the essence of Srikanth’s indomitable spirit as Rajkummar crosses the finish line, symbolizing his unwavering courage and determination.

Accompanied by the timeless melody of ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, the motion poster sets the stage for an inspiring narrative that promises to touch hearts. Rajkummar took to Instagram to share the glimpse, inviting everyone to witness Srikanth’s extraordinary story unfold on the big screen. The post garnered a flood of reactions, with industry colleagues like Bhumi Pednekar expressing excitement and anticipation for the film’s release.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, ‘Srikanth’ is slated for a nationwide release on May 10, 2024. Alongside his portrayal of Srikanth Bolla, Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, where he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his work on ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, this film adds another feather to Rajkummar’s versatile repertoire.

The narrative of ‘Srikanth’ promises to inspire and uplift, showcasing the triumph of the human spirit against adversity. Through Rajkummar’s portrayal, audiences will witness the resilience and determination of Srikanth Bolla as he paves his path to success. With its powerful storytelling and impactful performances, ‘Srikanth’ aims to redefine perspectives and ignite a sense of hope and possibility.

As the countdown to the release date begins, anticipation mounts for what promises to be a cinematic experience filled with emotion, inspiration, and celebration of the human spirit. Get ready to witness the extraordinary journey of Srikanth Bolla as ‘Srikanth’ hits the silver screens nationwide on May 10, 2024.