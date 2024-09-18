‘Tum Jo Mile Ho’ teaser: RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s track OUT

The excitement for the upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is building, as the makers dropped a teaser for the song “Tum Jo Mile Ho” on Wednesday.

This romantic track features the film’s lead pair, RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, sharing an intimate moment, showcasing their chemistry.

The announcement came through social media, with the film’s official Instagram handle sharing the teaser. “The wait is almost over! Vicky Vidya’s love story is about to begin,” the post said, adding that the full song will be released tomorrow. The film itself is set to hit theaters on October 11.

A few days prior, the film’s trailer released, offering a hilarious sneak peek into the plot. The story revolves around Vicky, played by RajKummar Rao, and Vidya, portrayed by Triptii Dimri, as they embark on a wild and comical journey to recover their lost “suhagraat CD” (wedding night video). Set in the picturesque town of Rishikesh, the film comes with humor, quirky family dynamics, and unexpected twists.

Vicky and Vidya’s search takes them from consulting with family elders and police officers to roaming graveyards in the dead of night, adding an adventurous layer to the comedy. Notably, actress Mallika Sherawat makes a key appearance, assisting the lead couple in their chaotic quest.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ promises a delightful blend of comedy and drama, paying homage to the vibrant energy of the 1990s. The film transports audiences back to a simpler, more carefree time, while still delivering plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments.

Fans of RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, with the teaser of “Tum Jo Mile Ho” adding to the anticipation. The film’s romantic and humorous elements, combined with its nostalgic 90s vibe, seem poised to attract a wide audience.

However, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ faces stiff competition at the box office. It has to release alongside ‘Jigra’, starring Alia Bhatt, on October 11. Cinegoers expect both films to draw large crowds, setting the stage for an exciting clash at the theaters.