Rajkumar Rao reveals his gangster look in ‘Maalik’ poster amid ‘Stree 2’ success

Rajkumar Rao is on a spree with his back-to-back releases. As he revels in the success of his recent blockbuster, ‘Stree 2,’ he has announced his next project. On the occasion of his 40th birthday, the actor has released the poster of his next flick, ‘Maalik.’ In the slated release, Rajkumar Rao will be seen in a role he has never done before.

On August 31, Rao shared the poster of the upcoming film. In the still, the actor channels his rugged side and looks brutal as he sports a menacing look. Elevating the bad boy vibes, he is holding a gun as he stands atop a jeep. Below the title, the tagline reads: “Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren’t born that way but we can become).” Exuding ambition, grit, and fierceness, ‘Maalik’s poster hints at a gripping actioner in the works.

Catch it here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



The poster is accompanied by the caption, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (You are welcome in Maalik’s world. The shoot has started, we will meet soon)!” Giving his fans a sneak peek into his next, Rajkumar Rao has piqued curiosities as netizens wait to know more about his new avatar.

Also Read: Stree 2, Munjya, Bhediya set stage for Maddock films’ next big horror films



Since the release of the poster, Instagram users have flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One of his fans wrote, “Man, he is bringing contents back to back. From Mr and Ms Mahi to Srikanth, to Stree 2 and now this. He is healing from last year’s disappointments.” Meanwhile, another noted, “Rajkummar has come a long way. He looks amazing. A big leap from Stree and Stree 2.” On the other hand, another user commented, “Acting level Rajkumar Rao is on fire,” read a comment. ”

‘Maalik’ is backed by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films and helmed by Pulkit. The filming is currently underway with further details about Rao’s character, cast, and release under wraps.

Rajkumar Rao was last seen in ‘Stree 2’. The film has been breaking records since release. The film is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ series of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. In the film, Rao stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.