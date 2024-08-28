Stree 2, Munjya, Bhediya set stage for Maddock films’ next big horror films

After the immense success of “Munjya” and “Stree 2,” fans of Maddock Films are eagerly anticipating their upcoming slate of movies. “Stree 2” marks the fifth entry in Maddock Films’ portfolio, and the buzz doesn’t stop there. The production house is already planning the release of “Bhediya 2” and has fans buzzing about “Stree 3.”

To recap, the original “Stree” debuted in 2018 and was a hit with audiences, paving the way for its sequel, “Stree 2,” which premiered on August 14, 2024. The film has continued to captivate audiences, maintaining a strong presence in theaters. This success builds on the legacy of Maddock’s supernatural comedy-horror genre, which began with the first “Stree.”

In addition to “Stree 2,” the franchise’s appeal extends to other notable releases. The film “Bhediya,” directed by Amar Kaushik and released in 2022, received a warm reception from viewers. Its sequel, “Bhediya 2,” is currently in the planning stages, with Kaushik set to return as director. Although principal photography hasn’t begun yet, the film is expected to be released in 2025, with Varun Dhawan reprising his role from the first film.

Adding to the excitement, Maddock Films also recently released “Munjya,” a horror-comedy that premiered on June 7, 2024. This film has resonated with audiences and is now making waves at the box office. Reports suggest that a sequel, “Munjya 2,” could be on the horizon, offering a glimpse into future Maddock Films projects similar to how “Munjya” connected to “Bhediya.”

The Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) continues to grow with its blend of horror and comedy, drawing on Indian folklore for inspiration. This cinematic universe began with “Stree” and expanded with “Roohi,” “Bhediya,” and “Munjya.” While “Roohi” remains a standalone film, the interconnected nature of the MSU is evident, with characters from “Stree” appearing in “Bhediya” and “Munjya,” and “Stree 2” continuing this trend.

Looking ahead, Maddock Films is planning an exciting addition to their lineup. The sixth installment in the franchise, tentatively titled “Vampires of Vijaynagar,” is directorial venture Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, the film will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Although filming hasn’t started yet, the announcement has already generated considerable anticipation.

Furthermore, at the trailer launch event for “Stree 2,” producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that “Stree 3” is in the early stages of development and will release in 2026. This announcement has only fueled the excitement among fans, who are eager to see how the story continues.

Overall, Maddock Films has proven its knack for blending horror and humor, creating a unique niche in Indian cinema with its Supernatural Universe. The franchise’s success reflects in its impressive box office numbers, with the films collectively earning ₹380 crore against a budget of ₹124 crore. This track record underscores the growing appeal of Maddock’s supernatural comedies and sets the stage for an even more exciting future.

As the studio continues to expand its universe and develop new stories, moviegoers can look forward to more engaging and entertaining films from Maddock Films in the years to come.