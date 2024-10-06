Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif recreate DDLJ scene in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ teaser

The teaser for the upcoming romantic drama ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ has finally dropped, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect. Starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif, this film is already gaining attention for recreating a classic scene from Bollywood’s beloved ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ).

In the teaser, Pulkit Samrat, dressed as a groom, stands at the entrance of a moving train, while Isabelle Kaif runs toward him, echoing the iconic moment shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the original film.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat, who plays Aman Sharma, shared the teaser on his Instagram, expressing his excitement. He captioned the video, “‘With lots of gratitude, presenting the teaser of #SuswagatamKhushamadeed! Aman aur Noor ki more than a love story. Trailer out soon. Movie out on 22nd November, at a theatre near you.'” His post highlights the themes of love and diversity that are central to the film’s storyline.

Isabelle Kaif, who plays Noor Jahan, is making her Bollywood debut with this project. The younger sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Isabelle has big shoes to fill, and fans are eager to see how she performs in this romantic drama. The teaser has sparked excitement, with fans flooding the comment section on social media. One fan exclaimed, “‘Wowwwwww… finally,'” while another expressed their excitement with “‘Omg omg!!!! Looks absolutely phenomenal.'”

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ also features Sahil Ved, Priyanka Singh, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The film is production of Shravan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar, and Azaan Ali. With a stellar cast and a much-loved romantic trope, the film is expected to attract a lot of attention leading up to its release.

‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ will be hitting theaters on November 22, 2024.