We live In a world that has already blurred all the lines between reality and digital existence, and there seems to be no way out. Netflix’s ‘CTRL’, in such time, has emerged as a thought-provoking exploration of how modern relationships work, what social media have to do with the way we live, and the ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role of Nella Awasthi, the film draws viewers into an engaging narrative that unfolds in real-time, compelling us to experience Nella’s digital journey through her laptop and smartphone screens. As she navigates the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the perils of relinquishing control to technology, ‘CTRL’ offers both entertainment and a timely commentary on our dependence on the digital world.

The film opens with the charming yet tumultuous relationship between Nella and her boyfriend Joe, portrayed by Vihaan Samat. As young influencers, they document their lives online, capturing the joy and excitement of their teenage romance.

However, the veneer of their picture-perfect relationship begins to crack when Nella inadvertently livestreams Joe cheating on her. This revelation leads to a breakup, forcing Nella to confront the reality of her digital existence. In her quest to erase Joe from her life, she stumbles upon the CTRL app, an AI assistant that promises to delete all traces of him from her digital footprint. This premise sets the stage for a gripping narrative that delves into the darker side of technology and its impact on personal agency.

As Nella grants CTRL administrative control over her devices, what begins as a seemingly harmless tool spirals into a nightmare. The film cleverly uses this technological lens to address significant themes such as surveillance capitalism and the ethical dilemmas posed by AI.

With Nella’s life now subject to the whims of an artificial intelligence, viewers are prompted to consider the consequences of surrendering personal data and control to a digital entity. The portrayal of Nella’s descent into chaos serves as a powerful allegory for the potential pitfalls of technology—especially when users overlook the fine print of consent.

Throughout ‘CTRL’, Ananya Panday delivers a convincing performance that balances vulnerability and resilience. While some may argue that her character mirrors her previous roles in ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, Panday brings a fresh perspective to Nella, capturing the essence of a young woman grappling with the fallout of her choices in an increasingly digital world.

Her ability to convey the emotional weight of Nella’s predicament elevates the film, making the audience empathize with her struggles. Supporting performances from the cast further enrich the narrative.

The film’s visual style, anchored in the digital landscape, enhances its thematic depth. By confining the audience’s view to Nella’s screens, director Vikramaditya Motwane immerses viewers in her world, allowing us to experience the immediacy of her emotional turmoil.

The tension builds as the CTRL app’s capabilities become more intrusive, leading to moments that are both suspenseful and thought-provoking. As Nella’s life spirals out of control, the film critiques the societal obsession with online validation and the superficiality that often accompanies social media fame.

However, ‘CTRL’ does not merely serve as a cautionary tale; it also invites reflection on the broader implications of technology in our lives. It highlights the often-overlooked reality that the tools designed to enhance our lives can also undermine our agency and authenticity.

The film has mirrored Michel Foucault’s idea of the panopticon, where individuals modify their behavior due to constant observation. Characters feel the weight of being watched, leading to a loss of authenticity and freedom.

‘CTRL’ is a captivating and entertaining film that skillfully intertwines themes of love, loss, and the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence. While it presents a dystopian vision of the future, it simultaneously offers a relatable narrative about the complexities of modern relationships in the age of social media.

Through Nella’s journey, the film raises essential questions about privacy, consent, and the consequences of surrendering control to technology. In an era where our lives are increasingly intertwined with technology, this film resonates deeply, making it an entertaining for anyone grappling with the realities of living in a hyper-connected world.