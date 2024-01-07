Priyanka Chopra’s getaway to Mexico with Nick and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a series of pictures from her recent family vacation in Mexico, featuring her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka captioned the Mexico photos, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy, and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.”

The initial images capture the Jonas family sitting on a beachside, with Nick holding their daughter. Another picture shows Maltie Marie sleeping on Priyanka’s chest, while the actor takes a selfie. A snapshot features Priyanka enjoying a sunbath by the pool in a black bikini. One picture showcases Priyanka posing with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

To conclude the post, Priyanka shared a video of her, Nick, and their daughter enjoying a boat ride. The post received an outpouring of love from friends and fans, with comments filled with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Jackie Shroff commented, “Happiness Bhidu,” and Nick expressed his admiration with multiple red heart emoticons.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the coming months. In Bollywood, she will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)