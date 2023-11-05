Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Life After Death of Her Father

Priyanka Chopra, reflecting on her life journey and the impact left by her father, shared a profound realization during a conversation with Tiffany Reid at the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event. The acclaimed actor recounted a time when her career was soaring, and she was meticulously balancing the demands of her profession and family amidst her hectic schedule.

Priyanka acknowledged the societal pressure on young individuals to have their lives meticulously planned and perfectly organized. In the midst of this whirlwind, there were moments when she unintentionally neglected important aspects of her life. She candidly admitted to occasionally forgetting to call or extend birthday wishes to her mother. Additionally, she recounted instances when her busy schedule led to her missing the celebration of Diwali, a significant festival in her culture, while she was working in Europe, where the festival isn’t observed.

However, Priyanka’s perspective underwent a profound shift when her father’s health took a critical turn. In 2013, her father, Ashok Chopra, succumbed to cancer after years of battling the illness. It was during this trying period that she had a life-altering epiphany.

Recalling her past lapses, Priyanka stated, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s? or how many times like I missed Diwali because I am working in Europe, and they don’t have Diwali here, so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay until I did.”

The turning point in her life came when her beloved father, Ashok Chopra, became seriously ill. Priyanka expressed the profound impact of this moment, stating, “Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him. When he got sick, it was a really big… I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realized that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground.”

Priyanka’s heartfelt revelation serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cherishing the significant moments in life and not taking them for granted. It underscores the value of family, relationships, and the fleeting nature of time, urging everyone to prioritize what truly matters.