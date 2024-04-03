Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth Chopra, the brother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, has taken a big step in his personal life by getting engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple celebrated their Roka ceremony, sharing glimpses of their joyous occasion on social media with the caption, “sooo we did a thing.”

Priyanka, always supportive of her family, extended her heartfelt congratulations through an unseen picture shared on her Instagram Stories alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. With the caption “They did it… happy Roka!” Priyanka expressed her happiness for her brother Siddharth. She further showered them with love and blessings by resharing their Roka post with the added caption, “Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya, all our love and blessings #rokafied.”

Priyanka and Nick, who recently visited India, graced the birthday celebrations of Priyanka’s cousin, Mannara Chopra, in Mumbai. The power couple made heads turn with their impeccable style, with Priyanka donning a chic white bralette and skirt ensemble while Nick rocked a trendy pair of yellow pants paired with a printed white shirt.

The festivities continued as Priyanka and Nick joined Mannara and their loved ones to celebrate Holi in Noida. Priyanka, who arrived in India earlier with her daughter Malti, also marked the grand opening of Bulgari’s store at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza, where she stands as one of the global brand ambassadors.

Meanwhile, Nick, on his second visit to India this year, enjoyed his time in Mumbai before embarking on his musical endeavors. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas graced the stage at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

As for Priyanka’s professional endeavors, she has an exciting lineup ahead. She is set to star in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and will lend her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film ‘Tiger.’ On the Bollywood front, she is slated to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, although updates on the film’s progress have been scarce since its announcement.