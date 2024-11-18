Priyanka Chopra shares nostalgic BTS moments from ‘Gunday’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave her fans a delightful dose of nostalgia by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the 2014 action thriller ‘Gunday’.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a collection of unseen snaps, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie and joy shared among the cast and crew during the making of the film.

The pictures capture Priyanka in a mix of glamorous looks and playful moments with co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. From candid laughter with the crew to snapshots of fun on set, the photos exude a sense of nostalgia for a project that was close to everyone’s hearts.

To complement the memories, she paired the post with the film’s popular song “Asalaam-e-Ishqum,” transporting fans back to the era when the movie ruled cinema screens.

In her heartfelt caption, Priyanka wrote, “I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew, and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013.” She tagged co-stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, along with the production house Yash Raj Films.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Gunday’ was an action-packed entertainer set in the turbulent times of 1971-1988 in Kolkata. The film revolved around two inseparable friends-turned-outlaws, played by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, whose lives take a dramatic turn when they both fall for a cabaret dancer, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra.

The movie was also a commercial success, earning ₹130 million at the box office and becoming one of the top Bollywood films of 2014. It bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Action and earned nominations for its choreography, particularly for the iconic track “Tune Maari Entriyaan.”

‘Gunday’ featuring Priyanka Chopra holds a special place in Bollywood for its unique storytelling. The narrative, inspired by director Zafar’s childhood tales about the Mafia Raj and the challenges of war-induced migration, brought authenticity to the struggles of its central characters.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making waves internationally. She’s busy filming the next season of her spy-thriller series ‘Citadel’ and has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Fans can look forward to seeing her alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in ‘Heads of State’ and as a Caribbean pirate in the upcoming film ‘The Bluff’.