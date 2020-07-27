The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have stepped forward to support people in Assam. They have made donations in Assam flood relief measures and have asked their fans to do the same.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a couple of organisations that one can make donations to.

“While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA,” she added.

Nick also shared the same message on his social media accounts. They shared details of Action Aid and Rapid Response, two organisations working towards flood relief.

For the unversed, Priyanka is a brand ambassador of Assam and has featured in several initiatives to support tourism in the state.