Priyanka Chopra hints at her next Indian film: Is it Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB 29’?

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s collaborative project tentatively titled ‘SSMB 29’ has been making headlines ever since the two announced the news. Following the project’s launch recently, fans are buzzing with curiosity to know more. Given that the ace filmmaker behind ‘RRR,’ and star Mahesh Babu are working together, the stakes are very high. Recently, the filmmaker dropped a cryptic post on social media. Notably, Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, fuelling the speculations about her Indian film comeback with the upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a short clip. In the video, the filmmaker grins cheekily as he looks at the camera. Fans can see him putting a lion behind bars while holding a passport. Notably, this is the same lion’s photo he shared a few weeks back. He captioned it, “This is the King of the Serengeti, captured by Chris Fallows. His name is BOB Junior… Does it ring a bell?” This video is accompanied by the caption, ‘Captured.’ Soon, fans started trying to decrypt the filmmaker’s post. Moreover, what caught fans’ attention was the responses by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)



Taking to the comment section, Mahesh Babu referenced his character from ‘Pokkiri.’ He penned, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu (If I have made a commitment, I wouldn’t even listen to myself to change it).” On the other hand, Priyanka simply wrote, “Finally!!!”

The comment comes after reports surfaced that PeeCee will make her anticipated comeback to Indian cinemas with ‘SSMB 29.’ As per a previous report by Pinkvilla, the Desi Girl is going to make her awaited comeback with the pan-Indian project. “The script is in its final stages.” Meanwhile, the film will go on floors in April 2025. The source added, “Rajamouli was seeking a female lead with global appeal, and Priyanka was the perfect choice. Over the past six months, the filmmaker had multiple meetings with her, and everything has aligned perfectly for this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, the legendary filmmaker, renowned for creating globally sensational cinema with films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Bahubali’ has officially launched the project. The upcoming film will mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema after six years, following ‘The Sky is Pink.’ Meanwhile, the actress also has back-to-back Hollywood releases lined up. She has ‘The Bluff,’ ‘Heads of State’ and ‘Citadel’ season 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar reunite for ‘Vaastav 2’: Report