Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar reunite for ‘Vaastav 2’: Report

The 1991 Gangster drama ‘Vaastav’ led by Sanjay Dutt with Mahesh Manjrekar is going to get a sequel. While the film emerged as a box office success, over the years, it has gained a cult status. Cinephiles hail the title as one of the top gangster films, dubbing it a classic. Now, as per a report, 26 years after the original, the actor-director duo is reuniting for ‘Vaastav 2.’

As per Pinkvilla, the filmmaker has the core idea in place which will form the crux of ‘Vaastav 2.’ A source close to the development revealed the details to the outlet. “It’s a franchise film and not a continuation. Mahesh has cracked an idea that is in sync with the world of Vaastav and has discussed the same with Sanjay Dutt, who is all excited and charged up to play Raghu again. Mahesh is presently working to develop the idea into a screenplay and Sanju is waiting to hear the entire subject.” Moreover, the source added that Subhash Kale will back the project. The team is looking to take the sequel project on floors by the end of 2025.

Spilling further details, the source added, “It’s a two-hero subject and once the script is locked, Mahesh and his team will look at casting an actor from the younger generation to play the parallel lead. It’s all work in progress at the moment at a very nascent stage, but the conversations for Vaastav 2 are very much on.”

The slated project is going to be one of the biggest gangster films of all time. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to lock in the final cast. “There will be a clarity on casting by mid-2025. Mahesh and his team of writers are presently writing the script and churning it into a packaged high-octane gangster drama with larger-than-life dialogues.”

Apart from ‘Vaastav,’ the actor-director duo has collaborated on several titles. These include, ‘Kurukshetra,’ ‘Hathyar,’ ‘Pitaah,’ and ‘Viruddh’ among others.