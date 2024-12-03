Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mark 6th anniversary with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their sixth wedding anniversary on December 1 in a heartwarming celebration that combined family time with a little Disney magic. The couple spent their special day in New York City, treating their daughter Malti Marie to a private screening of ‘Moana 2’, which Priyanka called her “favourite.”

The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of the cozy family outing. The first photo was a stylish bathroom selfie, showcasing Priyanka in a chic checked brown outfit with a matching jacket and accessories. She also posted images of their intimate setup—a table adorned with chocolates, pizza boxes, and a poster of ‘Moana 2’.

Although Malti’s face wasn’t shown, Priyanka shared adorable moments, including one where the toddler walked into the theatre and another featuring Malti sitting with her friends, engrossed in the animated movie.

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka wrote, “What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti’s favourite ‘Moana’ with our friends and family. ‘Moana 2’ is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. All the kids had the best time. In theaters now @nickjonas.”

Nick Jonas, dressed casually in a green jacket and cargo pants, joined Priyanka Chopra in the celebration, as seen in pictures shared by their close friend Anita Chatterjee.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, the family has often shared glimpses of their cherished moments together.

Professionally, Priyanka has been juggling multiple projects. She is currently filming the second season of ‘Citadel’, the action-packed series directed by the Russo Brothers. Upcoming films include the action-thriller ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and ‘The Bluff’, a period drama where she plays a former pirate. Meanwhile, Nick continues to shine in his music career, actively performing and touring with the Jonas Brothers.