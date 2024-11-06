Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Kareena Kapoor for Meghna Gulzar’s next

‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar is teaming up with Kareena Kapoor for her next. Reported to be based on true and disturbing events, the title is tentatively titled ‘Daayra.’ Previously, reports emerged that Ayushmann Khurrana and even Sidharth Malhotra were starring opposite the ‘Jane Jaan’ actress. However, now, reports reveal that ‘Salaar: Part 1’ actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is joining bebo.

Sources close to the production told India Today Digital that Prithviraj will be seen as a cop in the film. The source said, “After Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra exited Daayra due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film’s message. His role is essential in driving the narrative, while Kareena’s character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition. Prithviraj has heard the script and is very excited about it. However, he hasn’t signed the film on dotted lines as yet.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Prithviraj’s last was’ Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ where he played the antagonist against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actor also starred in ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life,’ the film based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ by Benyamin. Moreover, he was also a part of Prabhas’s ‘Salaar: Part I – Ceasefire.’ Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with his directorial project ‘L2E: Empuraan,’ the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer.’

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’ to release in two parts

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor had a stellar year with her hit release ‘Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actress also starred in Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ which opened to mixed reception. Her latest film, ‘Singham Again’ is racking up big numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, Meghna Gulzar’s last helmed ‘Sam Bahadur’ led by Vicky Kaushal. the film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal.’ However, the title still managed to perform well at the box office.