Preity Zinta on 20 years of ‘Veer Zaara’: “This film taught me selfless love”

Bollywood’s iconic romance ‘Veer Zaara’, directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, has marked its 20th anniversary. A tale of love that defies borders, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji and has been cherished by audiences worldwide since its release.

Today, fans and cast members alike are revisiting the powerful story that continues to resonate across generations.

Preity Zinta, who played Zaara, took to Instagram to express her gratitude and nostalgia. Sharing a snippet of the song “Do Pal,” she wrote, “Wow! It’s been 20 years since ‘Veer Zaara’! Still feels like yesterday. This film taught me about love that’s selfless and timeless. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this beautiful love story that touched hearts across the world.” She extended thanks to her co-stars, the crew, and the fans, signing off with, “Here’s to timeless love, unforgettable memories, and 20 years of ‘Veer Zaara’.”

The film’s re-release on September 13 is ready to bring ‘Veer Zaara’ back to the big screen for a fresh wave of admiration. Directed by Chopra, ‘Veer Zaara’ explores the story of Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Air Force pilot, and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman.

Alongside Khan, Zinta, and Mukerji, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee, who all contributed to the film’s emotionally rich narrative.

Its soundtrack, composed by the late Madan Mohan and revived by his son Sanjeev Kohli, remains etched in the memories of many, with songs that amplify the depth of Veer and Zaara’s love story.

‘Veer Zaara’ follows a recent trend of Bollywood classics re-releasing, joining titles like ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘Laila Majnu’.