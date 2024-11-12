‘Veer Zaara’ turns 20: Divya Dutta reflects on her role as Shabbo

As Bollywood celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved film ‘Veer-Zaara’ (2004), actor Divya Dutta fondly recalls her experience portraying the character Shabina, or Shabbo, in the iconic love story.

Though she was only eight years into her career when she got the offer, Dutta admits she initially had reservations about taking on a supporting part in such a grand film.

However, with time, she came to see the significance of that role, as it marked the beginning of a new chapter in her career. Looking back, she calls her experience with ‘Veer-Zaara’ “unassuming,” as it was the film that propelled her into the limelight.

Dutta, who played Shabbo to Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer and Preity Zinta’s Zaara, says she considers ‘Veer-Zaara’ a timeless masterpiece that should never undergo tampering.

“I think ‘Veer-Zaara’ should just remain as it is. I don’t know what the makers think, but I feel it shouldn’t have a sequel or a remake. It was meant to be a standalone,” she reflects. Her respect for the film is evident as she remembers it as a work of thoughtful creation by director Yash Chopra and writer Aditya Chopra.

Recently, ‘Veer-Zaara’ re-released in theaters, and though Dutta wasn’t able to catch it on the big screen, she was happy to hear of the film’s continued popularity.

“It’s a cult film,” she says. “Wherever I go, whether for shoots, talks, or events, I always hear about ‘Veer-Zaara’. It’s a film that transcends generations and continues to receive love from audiences worldwide.”

She notes that even the Gen Z audience, many of whom weren’t around when the film first released, has embraced the movie, often mentioning it when asked about her work.

Dutta’s memories of her time on set are equally fond. She recalls how director Yash Chopra’s effortless, warm presence made a significant impact on her. “Yash ji never made you feel like he was directing you,” Dutta recalls with a smile. “He was so relaxed, and in his conversations, he would subtly convey everything he wanted from you.”

Reflecting on her time working with one of Bollywood’s greatest directors, Dutta emphasizes how Yash Chopra and his son, Aditya Chopra, have shaped her career. “They’ve seen so much of life, yet they remain so humble,” she says. “It was always inspiring to sit with them and listen to their experiences.”