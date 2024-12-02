PM Modi to attend screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to attend a special screening of the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ today at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi, at 4 pm.

The film, which stars Vikrant Massey, delves into the events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

The incident has remained a highly debated and sensitive topic in Indian history, and the film aims to shed light on the events leading to the tragedy.

PM Modi has already expressed his appreciation for ‘The Sabarmati Report’, praising its efforts to present the truth in a way that is accessible to the common public.

In a comment on social media platform X, he stated, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The film has garnered attention across the political spectrum, with several political leaders offering their support. It has already been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini was one of the first to offer her praise, calling the movie “very good” and emphasizing its role in dispelling misunderstandings surrounding the Godhra incident. “Some people claimed that it was an accident, but it was done deliberately,” she said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow, where he lauded the efforts of the filmmakers. “Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society,” he said. CM Adityanath also declared the film tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini echoed similar sentiments. He praised the film for its sensitive and dignified treatment of a tragic event. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” he remarked.

The film received praise at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his admiration. “I really liked the film…it’s extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations,” he said.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ features a cast, including Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna. The film is production of Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the producers, recently shared insights into the extensive research that went into making the film. “We spent a year reviewing previous research and fact-checking those findings. Only after that, we did proceed to make the film. That’s why I am proud to have made this movie, unveiling the truth behind it,” she said.