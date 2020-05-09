Actor Irrfan Khan had breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He died due to colon infection at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. His sudden demise left the entire film industry in shock. After a couple of days of his death, actress Deepika Padukone is missing her co-star Irrfan Khan.

On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Piku, remembering late Irrfan Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Please come back! #irrfankhan (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram please come back!💔 #irrfankhan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

In the video, Deepika can be seen knocking the ball repeatedly. After a while, the camera pans to the other side and we see Irrfan with a racket in hand and knocking the tennis ball from the opposite end.

For the uninitiated, their film Piku completed 5 years on Friday. On the occasion, the actress posted a warm picture, a behind the scene picture, where Irrfan, director Shoojit and she share a joke.

Alongside the picture, she wrote in Hindi, quoting the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye. It goes, “Lamhe guzar gaye, chehre badal gaye (the moments have passed by, the faces have been replaced).” She ended the note with, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend… #piku #rana #bhaskor (sic).”

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who was also a part of this film also took to Instagram to remember Irrfan, their film Piku, as well as his older film, Khuda Gawah and its late star Sridevi. Sharing a collage of the two pictures, he had written: “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us (sic).”

Piku is a classic father and daughter story (with Amitabh and Deepika playing the respective parts) with Irrfan playing the third lead.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83, which is based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, beating the more fancied West Indies. While her husband Ranveer Singh plays Indian team’s then captain, former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will appear as his wife, Romi Dev. The film, which was to release in April this year, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.