Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt birthday message for Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, showering him with love and admiration.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Parineeti celebrated Raghav Chadha’s birthday with a touching note that highlighted his strength, patience, and character.

Parineeti, affectionately calling him “Ragaii,” expressed her gratitude for his presence in her life. She wrote, “Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience, and maturity make me want to be a better person every day.”

The actress added that Raghav had taught her invaluable lessons about emotional stability and the true meaning of love and respect. “You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong,” she continued. “I promise to never stop learning from you.”

She also shared a playful side, pointing out how, despite his elegance, Raghav manages to be the “biggest jokester and goofball,” a sentiment that made fans smile. “Everyone around me says it because it’s true, ‘they don’t make gentlemen like you anymore.’ I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all,” she wrote.

Along with the post, Parineeti shared an endearing video showcasing the couple’s candid, loving moments together.

The post quickly went viral, with actor Shilpa Shetty commenting, “Too cute,” while fans gushed over the couple’s adorable bond.

Earlier on Sunday, the couple attended the Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, joined by their families.

The loving couple had tied the knot just over a month earlier, on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand affair, with several celebrities and political figures in attendance.

On the work front, Parineeti recently starred in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. She played the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the late Punjabi rockstar. The film delves into Chamkila’s rise to fame and his untimely assassination.