Nargis Fakhri reflects on nerve-wracking ‘Rockstar’ dance debut

In celebration of World Dance Day, Bollywood sensation Nargis Fakhri recently delved into her past, reminiscing about the nerve-wracking yet thrilling experience of dancing on screen for the first time in the hit movie ‘Rockstar,’ where she starred alongside heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Known for her infectious dance moves that have graced numerous chart-topping songs, Fakhri shared her deep connection with dance, describing it as one of the most powerful forms of expression. “Dancing is like meditation for me,” she expressed, “it’s a moment where all my stress just fades away.”

Recalling her maiden voyage into the world of dance with ‘Rockstar,’ Fakhri admitted to feeling jittery on set. “I was a nervous wreck,” she confessed, “but once the music started, something magical happened. I was swept away by the rhythm, and it felt incredibly special.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Directed by the acclaimed Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011, ‘Rockstar’ follows the journey of Janardhan Jakhar (portrayed by Kapoor), a dreamer from Delhi who aspires to emulate his idol, Jim Morrison. Along the way, he encounters Heer Kaul (played by Fakhri). Heer is a free-spirited woman who becomes the muse of his musical journey.

The film explores themes of love, heartbreak, and the pursuit of artistic fulfillment. It encapsulates the trials and triumphs of Janardhan’s transformation into the enigmatic ‘Jordan’. With its soul-stirring music composed by A R Rahman, including iconic tracks like ‘Sadda Haq’ and ‘Nadaan Parindey,’ ‘Rockstar’ garnered critical acclaim and a slew of awards.

Away from the silver screen, Nargis Fakhri last appeared in ‘Tatlubaaz’ alongside TV heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar. As she continues her journey in the world of cinema, Fakhri remains nostalgic about her dancing debut. And, she hopes to grace the screen with her moves more often.

For Fakhri, ‘Rockstar’ isn’t just a film. It’s a testament to the power of dance and the magic it brings to both performers and audiences alike.