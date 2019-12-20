Hardly three days after she posted a tweet against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reportedly been removed as the face of Haryana state “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign.

On December 17, Parineeti had tweeted: “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

There is no official notification about the news yet.

Before Parineeti, actor Sushant Singh was reportedly removed from the reality TV crime series “Savdhaan India” which he was hosting on Star Bharat. This happened earlier this week, a day after Sushant participated in an anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.”

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

A Twitter user asked him: “The price you pay for speaking the truth?”

To this, Sushant replied: “A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?”

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

(With IANS inputs)